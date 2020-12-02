Natixis Sells 150,540 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,540 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Progressive by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after buying an additional 521,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Progressive by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after buying an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,812 shares of company stock worth $11,187,299 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.