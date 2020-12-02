Natixis Sells 296,109 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Natixis cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,109 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

TEVA stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

