Natixis Takes $902,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3,859.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.