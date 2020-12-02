Natixis Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Natixis acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit