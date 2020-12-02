Natixis Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

