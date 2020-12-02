Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

NYSE NNA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

