Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.
NYSE NNA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.
About Navios Maritime Acquisition
