Needham & Company LLC Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -273.14 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $1,604,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,342 shares of company stock valued at $121,595,001. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

