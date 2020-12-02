Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Down 65.5% in November

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.