Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 234,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.