News (NASDAQ:NWSA) & American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) Head to Head Contrast

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) and American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

News has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Community Newspapers has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares News and American Community Newspapers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $9.01 billion 1.18 -$1.27 billion $0.22 82.14 American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Community Newspapers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than News.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for News and American Community Newspapers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 N/A

News presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.99%. Given News’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe News is more favorable than American Community Newspapers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of News shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares News and American Community Newspapers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News -14.09% 1.40% 0.84% American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

News beats American Community Newspapers on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children's, and religious books; provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers and other commercial licensees primarily through cable, satellite, and Internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications; online real estate services; and professional software and service products, which comprise Top Producer and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

