Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $2,500,561.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,120 shares of company stock worth $14,571,011 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $5,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 380.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

