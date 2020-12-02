O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

