OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the October 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 74.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

