OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the October 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 74.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit