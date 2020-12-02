OST Price Hits $0.0134 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $29.89 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00441041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

