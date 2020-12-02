PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of PACCAR worth $59,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

