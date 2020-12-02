Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $303.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $256.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

PH opened at $270.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average is $203.37. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

