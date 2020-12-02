Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.