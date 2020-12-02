Piper Sandler Cuts Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Price Target to $7.00

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ra Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Ra Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.