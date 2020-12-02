PIVX Hits Market Cap of $24.56 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $24.56 million and approximately $480,286.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046634 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002211 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,789,167 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.