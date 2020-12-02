Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s current price.

PLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE:PLT opened at $26.58 on Monday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Plantronics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.