Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.20% of Pluralsight worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PS stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

