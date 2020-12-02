Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit