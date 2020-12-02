Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.