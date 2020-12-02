PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Sells C$720,000.00 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Peter Aghar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,117 shares in the company, valued at C$5,682,702.

Peter Aghar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Peter Aghar sold 20,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$118,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Aghar sold 3,200 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$19,332.48.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

