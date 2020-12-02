Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Proofpoint stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

