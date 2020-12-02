PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of PTCT opened at $62.79 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at $668,407.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,168 shares of company stock worth $14,516,369. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

