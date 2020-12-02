Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

