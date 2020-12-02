Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Critical Review

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ECMOHO alerts:

0.1% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ECMOHO and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -2.44% -17.17% -4.89% Qurate Retail -3.15% 15.92% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $329.48 million 0.26 $2.30 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $13.46 billion 0.32 -$456.00 million $1.93 5.43

ECMOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ECMOHO and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 0 2 1 0 2.33

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.12%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats ECMOHO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.