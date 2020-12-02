Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.