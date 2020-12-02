Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $15,295,599. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $514.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

