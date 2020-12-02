ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results

Dec 2nd, 2020

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SOL opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.57. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

