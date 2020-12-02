Reviewing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 10.48, indicating that its share price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vistra $11.81 billion 0.78 $928.00 million $2.07 9.07

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vistra has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 58.86%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57%

Summary

Vistra beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

