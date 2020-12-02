Reviewing Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flushing Financial and Bar Harbor Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 15.61% 7.66% 0.62% Bar Harbor Bankshares 17.40% 8.51% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 1.42 $41.28 million $1.65 8.78 Bar Harbor Bankshares $164.46 million 2.14 $22.62 million N/A N/A

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Flushing Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 20 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consist of mortgages for 1-to-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and trust services, such as custody, estate settlement, and fiduciary tax services. Additionally, it provides trust management services include trustee of both living trusts and trusts under wills, such as revocable, irrevocable, charitable remainder, and testamentary trusts, as well as holds accounts for and manages financial, real estate, and special assets. As of April 23, 2020, the company operated approximately 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

