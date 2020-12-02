Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -129.02% -93.36% CryoLife -5.45% 1.86% 0.82%

3.7% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and CryoLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CryoLife 0 1 4 0 2.80

CryoLife has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given CryoLife’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CryoLife is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and CryoLife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A CryoLife $276.22 million 2.94 $1.72 million $0.31 67.52

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CryoLife beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products, a range of stent graft systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers vascular preservation services; synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products, such as YAG laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, fiber-optic handpieces; and CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services for vascular access. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

