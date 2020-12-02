Reviewing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) & AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and AMCI Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.63%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than AMCI Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and AMCI Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $15.35 million 4.12 $1.11 million $0.07 58.57 AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

AMCI Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and AMCI Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.16% 13.49% 8.84% AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13%

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats AMCI Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

