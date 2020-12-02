Reviewing ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZEN Graphene Solutions and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrus Energy has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -5.81% -5.70% Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Centrus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.82 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -5.59

ZEN Graphene Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrus Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd. to develop a COVID-19 virucidal graphene-based composite ink for face masks; and has a research collaboration agreement with the Deutsches Zentrum fÃ¼r Luft- und Raumfahrt (Â’DLR', the German Aerospace Center) to investigate the use of Albany Pure graphene-based nanomaterials in the fabrication of novel carbon aerogel composites. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. in January 2019. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

