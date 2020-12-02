Royce & Associates LP Sells 55,200 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

RHI opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

