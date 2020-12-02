salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

