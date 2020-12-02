salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Pritchard Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Pritchard Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

salesforce.com stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,548,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,367,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

