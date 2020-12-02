salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $282.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $272.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

