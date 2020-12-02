salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

