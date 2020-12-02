salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.665-5.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.62-4.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

