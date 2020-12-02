SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $19.27 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. SALT has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $71,252.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00441041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

