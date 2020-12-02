Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $595.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76), with a volume of 65293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.02. The company has a market capitalization of $853.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.