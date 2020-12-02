Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFIV stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Sector 5 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

