Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFIV stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Sector 5 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Sector 5 Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.