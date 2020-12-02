Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases By 100.0%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIPUY stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, and Ground Aviation Services segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

