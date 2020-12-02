Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Grows By 320.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AKZOY opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKZOY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

