Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Decreases By 52.4%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

