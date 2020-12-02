Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Declines By 100.0%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 5,200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnQuest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

