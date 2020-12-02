Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Rises By 417.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $156.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,646,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

