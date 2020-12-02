Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Grows By 179.3%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NAII opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $46,300.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.38% of Natural Alternatives International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

