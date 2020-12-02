Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Declines By 98.2%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.