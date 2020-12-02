Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Declines By 98.2%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PPIH stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
